If You Invested $1000 In Pure Storage Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Pure Storage PSTG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 25.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.73%. Currently, Pure Storage has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In PSTG: If an investor had bought $1000 of PSTG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,330.06 today based on a price of $81.39 for PSTG at the time of writing.

Pure Storage's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

