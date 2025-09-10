If You Invested $100 In Nucor Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.84%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion.

Buying $100 In NUE: If an investor had bought $100 of NUE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $303.62 today based on a price of $141.88 for NUE at the time of writing.

Nucor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

