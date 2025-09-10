September 10, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Broadcom Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 44.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 58.72%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion.

Buying $100 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $100 of AVGO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,020.35 today based on a price of $368.70 for AVGO at the time of writing.

Broadcom's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Momentum
94.15
Growth
34.63
Quality
89.78
Value
6.10
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
