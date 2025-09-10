September 10, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In REV Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

REV Group REVG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 37.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 51.85%. Currently, REV Group has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion.

Buying $100 In REVG: If an investor had bought $100 of REVG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $801.28 today based on a price of $62.74 for REVG at the time of writing.

REV Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

