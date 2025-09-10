September 10, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In EMCOR Group 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

EMCOR Group EME has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.89%. Currently, EMCOR Group has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In EME: If an investor had bought $1000 of EME stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $44,623.31 today based on a price of $634.21 for EME at the time of writing.

EMCOR Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EME Logo
EMEEMCOR Group Inc
$635.421.99%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.20
Growth
87.27
Quality
90.69
Value
7.68
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved