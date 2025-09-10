September 10, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Guidewire Software 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Guidewire Software GWRE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.03%. Currently, Guidewire Software has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion.

Buying $100 In GWRE: If an investor had bought $100 of GWRE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $489.34 today based on a price of $255.96 for GWRE at the time of writing.

Guidewire Software's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

