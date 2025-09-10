At DuPont de Nemours, Steven Larrabee Chooses To Exercise Options, Resulting In $253K

Steven Larrabee, SVP & CIO at DuPont de Nemours DD, reported a large exercise of company stock options on September 9, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Larrabee, SVP & CIO at DuPont de Nemours, exercised stock options for 25,000 shares of DD, resulting in a transaction value of $253,500.

During Wednesday's morning session, DuPont de Nemours shares down by 0.72%, currently priced at $76.2. Considering the current price, Larrabee's 25,000 shares have a total value of $253,500.

Discovering DuPont de Nemours: A Closer Look

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, water, construction, safety and protection, automotive, and healthcare industries. DuPont plans to spin off its electronics business by the end of 2025, which will be named Qnity. The company also plans to divest its legacy aramid fibers business in early 2026, which contains the Kevlar and Nomex product lines.

DuPont de Nemours: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DuPont de Nemours showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.71% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 37.34% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): DuPont de Nemours's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.14.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 451.47 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.55 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): DuPont de Nemours's EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.39 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of DuPont de Nemours's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.