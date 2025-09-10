At FTI Consulting, Steven H. Gunby Chooses To Exercise Options, Resulting In $386K

A large exercise of company stock options by Steven H. Gunby, CEO at FTI Consulting FCN was disclosed in a new SEC filing on September 9, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Gunby, CEO at FTI Consulting, exercised stock options for 2,912 shares of FCN, resulting in a transaction value of $386,830.

FTI Consulting shares are trading down 0.0% at $167.17 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning. Since the current price is $167.17, this makes Gunby's 2,912 shares worth $386,830.

Discovering FTI Consulting: A Closer Look

FTI Consulting Inc is a firm that generates its sales by providing professional business advisory services to customers. The company operates through five segments, namely corporate finance, forensic and litigation consulting, economic consulting, technology, and strategic communications. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Corporate finance segment. Customers of the company come from a wide array of sectors, including construction, energy and power, environmental, financial institutions, healthcare and life science, insurance, real estate and infrastructure, retail and consumer products, telecom, media, and technology. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from serving customers in the United States.

A Deep Dive into FTI Consulting's Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, FTI Consulting faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.58% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 32.06% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): FTI Consulting's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.16.

Debt Management: FTI Consulting's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: FTI Consulting's P/E ratio of 23.55 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.61 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.74, FTI Consulting presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

