Market Analysis: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 36.32 7.61 3.83 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 17.01 2.47 2.52 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 13.60 3.53 3.25 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 58.61 21.06 4.99 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 99.31 11.79 6.19 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 161.65 12.58 1.86 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.46 1.51 0.29 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.55 8.90 4.25 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.47 1.57 0.62 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 15.69 4.62 1.37 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 24.42 5.20 3.07 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 37.10 4.39 3.24 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% Macy's Inc 9.78 1.03 0.21 1.95% $0.31 $2.0 4.3% Savers Value Village Inc 62.50 4.59 1.30 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.94 0.47 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 132.67 19.54 1.01 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 45.38 6.88 2.29 5.5% $6.19 $16.59 11.18%

By analyzing Amazon.com, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 36.32 is 0.8x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.61 which exceeds the industry average by 1.11x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.83 , which is 1.67x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.18% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $86.89 Billion is 5.24x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.33%, outperforming the industry average of 11.18%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.