$1000 Invested In Ovintiv 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Ovintiv OVV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.54%. Currently, Ovintiv has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In OVV: If an investor had bought $1000 of OVV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,670.76 today based on a price of $41.45 for OVV at the time of writing.

Ovintiv's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
