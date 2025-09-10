Investigating Microsoft's Standing In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft MSFT alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.54 10.79 13.21 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 55.65 33.17 12.06 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 117.44 17.72 16.20 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 123.47 16.89 15.20 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 31.81 29.69 9.75 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 30.70 7.67 4.35 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% QXO Inc 2.28 1.63 5.05 -1.25% $-0.06 $0.4 13047.59% Monday.Com Ltd 254.78 8.37 9.32 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 103.47 22.58 7.96 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.68 2.66 5.23 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% UiPath Inc 396.67 3.82 4.35 0.09% $-0.01 $0.29 1.43% Qualys Inc 26.52 9.46 7.71 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% Teradata Corp 18.64 11.31 1.22 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Progress Software Corp 33.01 4.09 2.20 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% N-able Inc 836 1.93 3.27 -0.51% $0.02 $0.1 9.88% Rapid7 Inc 46.34 14.60 1.52 11.65% $0.02 $0.15 2.98% Average 140.23 12.37 7.03 6.03% $0.64 $1.34 883.75%

Upon closer analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 36.54 is lower than the industry average by 0.26x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.79 , which is 0.87x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.21 , which is 1.88x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% , which is 2.16% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion is 69.42x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 39.13x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly below the industry average of 883.75%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, indicating strong financial health. The low revenue growth may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

