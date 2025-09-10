Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 48.65 41.52 25.48 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 86.33 21.61 27.18 5.8% $8.02 $10.2 6.32% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 27.48 8.67 11.67 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 93.31 4.24 8.59 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Qualcomm Inc 15.31 6.29 4.10 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 33.83 10.26 10.18 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Micron Technology Inc 24.37 2.98 4.53 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% ARM Holdings PLC 213.33 21.29 36.36 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Analog Devices Inc 63.15 3.58 11.90 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 22.45 12.08 16.31 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 206.99 32.99 46.19 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.70 2.53 1.21 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% STMicroelectronics NV 55.21 1.24 2.05 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% First Solar Inc 17.36 2.55 5.03 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 46.30 2.50 3.22 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 12.55 1.56 2.18 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.90 1.97 2.96 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 287.52 13.18 18.67 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 108.36 2.48 2.39 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Rambus Inc 35.33 6.53 12.54 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Average 73.78 8.34 11.96 3.81% $39.95 $32.69 26.32%

When analyzing NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 48.65 is 0.66x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 41.52 which exceeds the industry average by 4.98x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.48 , surpassing the industry average by 2.13x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% that is 24.91% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.8x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 1.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 26.32%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity, while the low EBITDA may indicate room for operational improvement. The high gross profit margin and revenue growth rate outperform industry peers, highlighting strong financial performance.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.