Here's How Much $100 Invested In Carpenter Technology 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Carpenter Technology CRS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.36%. Currently, Carpenter Technology has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion.

Buying $100 In CRS: If an investor had bought $100 of CRS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $870.82 today based on a price of $247.40 for CRS at the time of writing.

Carpenter Technology's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.