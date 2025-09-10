September 10, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Raymond James Finl RJF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.26%. Currently, Raymond James Finl has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In RJF: If an investor had bought $1000 of RJF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,265.93 today based on a price of $165.59 for RJF at the time of writing.

Raymond James Finl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
