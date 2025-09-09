September 9, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Morgan Stanley 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Morgan Stanley MS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.37%. Currently, Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of $242.95 billion.

Buying $100 In MS: If an investor had bought $100 of MS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $302.32 today based on a price of $152.19 for MS at the time of writing.

Morgan Stanley's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
