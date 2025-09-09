Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning InterDigital Stock In The Last 15 Years

InterDigital IDCC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.6%. Currently, InterDigital has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In IDCC: If an investor had bought $1000 of IDCC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,612.74 today based on a price of $299.42 for IDCC at the time of writing.

InterDigital's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.