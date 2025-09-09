September 9, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Charles Schwab SCHW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.13%. Currently, Charles Schwab has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In SCHW: If an investor had bought $1000 of SCHW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,644.44 today based on a price of $93.19 for SCHW at the time of writing.

Charles Schwab's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SCHW Logo
SCHWCharles Schwab Corp
$93.16-0.32%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.22
Growth
59.48
Quality
74.78
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved