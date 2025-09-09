Vice President Of BorgWarner Sold $220K In Stock

Stefan Demmerle, Vice President at BorgWarner BWA, executed a substantial insider sell on September 8, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Demmerle's recent move involves selling 5,000 shares of BorgWarner. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $220,006.

In the Tuesday's morning session, BorgWarner's shares are currently trading at $43.73, experiencing a down of 1.58%.

Unveiling the Story Behind BorgWarner

BorgWarner is a tier one supplier of turbo and thermal management technologies, drivetrain systems, powerdrive systems, and battery and charging systems mostly to automotive original equipment manufacturers. Its products aim to move a vehicle with as few electrons as possible, resulting in cleaner, cost-optimized, and more-efficient vehicles. Foundational products, the combustion vehicle business, contributes more than 80% to group revenue while BorgWarner transitions to becoming an electric vehicle-centric parts supplier (e-business). In 2024, 23% of the company's revenue was sourced from Volkswagen and Ford. Revenue is well diversified geographically, with approximately a third each generated in North America, Europe, and Asia.

BorgWarner's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: BorgWarner's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 17.59% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): BorgWarner's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 1.04.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.69.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: BorgWarner's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 41.92 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.7 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for BorgWarner's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 9.19, BorgWarner presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

