Volker Weng Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $439K In BorgWarner Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on September 8, by Volker Weng, Vice President at BorgWarner BWA, based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Weng's decision to sell 10,000 shares of BorgWarner was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $439,707.

As of Tuesday morning, BorgWarner shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $44.43.

All You Need to Know About BorgWarner

BorgWarner is a tier one supplier of turbo and thermal management technologies, drivetrain systems, powerdrive systems, and battery and charging systems mostly to automotive original equipment manufacturers. Its products aim to move a vehicle with as few electrons as possible, resulting in cleaner, cost-optimized, and more-efficient vehicles. Foundational products, the combustion vehicle business, contributes more than 80% to group revenue while BorgWarner transitions to becoming an electric vehicle-centric parts supplier (e-business). In 2024, 23% of the company's revenue was sourced from Volkswagen and Ford. Revenue is well diversified geographically, with approximately a third each generated in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Financial Milestones: BorgWarner's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BorgWarner's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.97% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 17.59% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): BorgWarner's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.04. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, BorgWarner adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 41.92 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.7 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.19 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

