Lauren Snyder Executes Sell Order: Offloads $158K In CMS Energy Stock

Lauren Snyder, Senior Vice President at CMS Energy CMS, disclosed an insider sell on September 8, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Snyder's decision to sell 2,220 shares of CMS Energy was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $158,198.

As of Tuesday morning, CMS Energy shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $70.69.

Get to Know CMS Energy Better

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. NorthStar Clean Energy, formerly CMS Enterprises, is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

CMS Energy's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: CMS Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 38.85% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.67, CMS Energy showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: CMS Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.21. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 20.85 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.64 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.02 reflects market recognition of CMS Energy's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of CMS Energy's Insider Trades.

