Chief Technology Officer Of LiveRamp Holdings Makes $355K Sale

A substantial insider sell was reported on September 8, by MOHSIN HUSSAIN, Chief Technology Officer at LiveRamp Holdings RAMP, based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, HUSSAIN sold 12,734 shares of LiveRamp Holdings. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total transaction value is $355,787.

During Tuesday's morning session, LiveRamp Holdings shares down by 1.09%, currently priced at $27.25.

Unveiling the Story Behind LiveRamp Holdings

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a technology company that helps companies build enduring brand and business value by collaborating responsibly with data. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust. The Company provides a data collaboration platform, essentially acting as a data collaboration hub where businesses can securely share and manage first-party consumer data with trusted partners while prioritizing data privacy and ethics.

LiveRamp Holdings: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LiveRamp Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.72% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 70.07% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): LiveRamp Holdings's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.12. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: LiveRamp Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: LiveRamp Holdings's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 145.0 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.38 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for LiveRamp Holdings's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.44, LiveRamp Holdings demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

