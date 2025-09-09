Jakob York Takes A Bullish Stance, Acquiring FitLife Brands Stock Options Worth $1K

A noteworthy insider acquisition was disclosed on September 8, as York, Chief Financial Officer at FitLife Brands FTLF, reported the acquisition of stock options for 4,000 shares.

What Happened: Uncovered in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, York, Chief Financial Officer at FitLife Brands, executed an insider options move. This move consisted of acquiring stock options for 4,000 shares of FTLF, granting York the right to purchase the company's stock at an exercise price of $18.73 per share.

The Tuesday morning update indicates FitLife Brands shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $19.13. At this value, York's 4,000 shares are worth $1,599.

Discovering FitLife Brands: A Closer Look

FitLife Brands Inc is a provider of proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. The company markets and sells its products under NDS, PMD, Siren labs, Core active, Metis nutrition, Isatori, and Biogenetic laboratories brand names. Its product portfolio consists of sports nutrition, energy, sports drink products, meal replacement products, and weight loss products. The firm derives its revenue from product sales. Its product categories include Natural & Organic Foods, Functional Foods, Natural & Organic Personal Care and Household Products, and Supplements.

Financial Milestones: FitLife Brands's Journey

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, FitLife Brands faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.74% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 42.81% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): FitLife Brands's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.19. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: FitLife Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: FitLife Brands's P/E ratio of 23.91 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.02 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.05 reflects market recognition of FitLife Brands's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of FitLife Brands's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.