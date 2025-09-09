Kyle Sable Exercises Options, Realizes $722K

On September 8, it was revealed in an SEC filing that Kyle Sable, Chief Financial Officer at Perimeter Solutions PRM executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Sable, Chief Financial Officer at Perimeter Solutions, exercised stock options for 40,000 shares of PRM. The transaction value amounted to $722,000.

Currently, Perimeter Solutions shares are trading down 4.53%, priced at $21.94 during Tuesday's morning. This values Sable's 40,000 shares at $722,000.

Unveiling the Story Behind Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Inc is a solutions provider for the Fire Safety and Specialty Products industries. The Company's products and operations are managed and reported in two operating segments. Its Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services typically offered in conjunction with the Company's retardant and foam products. The Specialty Products segment includes operations that develop, produce and market products for non-fire safety markets. Specialty Products segment is Phosphorus Pentasulfide (P2S5) based lubricant additives. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications, and emerging electric battery technologies.

Perimeter Solutions's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Perimeter Solutions showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.78% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 62.41% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Perimeter Solutions's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of -0.22. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Perimeter Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Perimeter Solutions's P/E ratio of 42.56 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 5.7 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Perimeter Solutions's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Perimeter Solutions's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 26.61, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

