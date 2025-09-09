At Affirm Holdings, Siphelele Jiyane Chooses To Exercise Options, Resulting In $2.12M

In a new SEC filing on September 8, it was revealed that Jiyane, Chief Accounting Officer at Affirm Holdings AFRM, executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: Jiyane, Chief Accounting Officer at Affirm Holdings, exercised stock options for 25,533 shares of AFRM stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The exercise price of the options was $3.3 per share.

Affirm Holdings shares are currently trading up by 0.68%, with a current price of $86.46 as of Tuesday morning. This brings the total value of Jiyane's 25,533 shares to $2,123,261.

Discovering Affirm Holdings: A Closer Look

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks and through virtual card networks, among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States, followed by Canada and other regions.

Understanding the Numbers: Affirm Holdings's Finances

Revenue Growth: Affirm Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 67.72% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Affirm Holdings's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.21. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Affirm Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.56. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 572.53 , Affirm Holdings's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 9.08 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 47.18, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

