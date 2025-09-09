In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.10 53.63 8.79 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 20.96 6.09 3.52 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 27.65 1.27 0.95 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 194.83 19.70 8.08 3.68% $0.04 $0.54 10.6% NetApp Inc 21.45 24.81 3.80 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Super Micro Computer Inc 23.83 3.78 1.15 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% Logitech International SA 25.95 7.32 3.57 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.41 2.56 0.89 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 47.15 9.36 3.14 5.79% $0.35 $0.92 6.78%

Through a meticulous analysis of Apple, we can observe the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 36.1 , which is 0.77x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 53.63 relative to the industry average by 5.73x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.79 , which is 2.8x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% that is 29.55% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 88.66x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $43.72 Billion is 47.52x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% exceeds the industry average of 6.78%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is positioned in the middle among its top 4 peers.

This suggests a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also utilizing equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting favorable financial health and growth prospects.

