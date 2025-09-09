Market Analysis: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.95 7.54 3.79 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.33 2.37 2.42 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 13.49 3.50 3.22 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 57.96 20.83 4.94 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 98.23 11.66 6.13 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 157.50 12.26 1.81 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.17 1.46 0.28 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.67 8.95 4.27 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Dillard's Inc 15.97 4.71 1.39 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.32 1.55 0.61 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 38.37 4.54 3.35 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 24.19 5.15 3.05 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 9.71 1.03 0.21 1.95% $0.31 $2.0 4.3% Savers Value Village Inc 62.55 4.60 1.30 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.92 0.47 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 190 27.99 1.45 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 48.83 7.4 2.3 5.5% $6.19 $16.59 11.18%

Through a meticulous analysis of Amazon.com, we can observe the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 35.95 is lower than the industry average by 0.74x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.54 which exceeds the industry average by 1.02x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.79 , surpassing the industry average by 1.65x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.18% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.24x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.18%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Amazon.com in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Amazon.com has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com demonstrates strong performance compared to industry peers, reflecting favorable financial health and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.