Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.30 9.69 10.92 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 24.95 7.80 7.76 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 102.67 18.03 24.64 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 9.95 0.97 2.02 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Pinterest Inc 13.75 5.36 6.83 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 303.56 4.69 2.32 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 189.44 2.09 1012.02 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 28.75 8.19 4.10 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 42.60 2.19 2.97 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 8.17 0.78 1.74 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 36.21 3.22 1.35 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.56 2.68 1.49 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 24.37 0.86 1.14 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 21.68 3.43 0.93 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Hello Group Inc 7.60 0.84 1 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Yalla Group Ltd 9.12 1.57 3.87 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% Average 55.83 4.18 71.61 3.02% $3.29 $5.25 10.91%

After a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 27.3 is lower than the industry average by 0.49x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.69 , which is 2.32x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.92 , which is 0.15x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% , which is 6.63% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion is 7.64x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.02 Billion is 7.43x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.91%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. Meta Platforms' high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

