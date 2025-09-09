Exploring The Competitive Space: Microsoft Versus Industry Peers In Software

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.52 10.78 13.20 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 54.95 32.75 11.91 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 118.15 17.83 16.30 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 123.36 16.87 15.18 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 32.02 29.89 9.82 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 31.16 7.79 4.41 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Nebius Group NV 71.22 4.05 61.34 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 250.89 8.24 9.18 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 102.83 22.44 7.91 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 27.04 2.70 5.30 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% UiPath Inc 393.33 3.79 4.31 0.09% $-0.01 $0.29 1.43% Qualys Inc 26.92 9.60 7.83 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 193 3.16 4.30 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.81 11.42 1.23 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 111.05 13.12 12.23 7.22% $0.77 $1.49 60.28%

Upon analyzing Microsoft, the following trends can be observed:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 36.52 , which is 0.33x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.78 , which is 0.82x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.2 , surpassing the industry average by 1.08x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% that is 0.97% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 57.7x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 35.19x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly below the industry average of 60.28%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit ratios indicate strong profitability and operational efficiency. The low revenue growth may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.