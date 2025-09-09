If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Williams-Sonoma WSM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.79%. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion.

Buying $100 In WSM: If an investor had bought $100 of WSM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $438.03 today based on a price of $202.00 for WSM at the time of writing.

Williams-Sonoma's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

