Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 47.95 40.92 25.12 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 88.63 22.19 27.90 5.8% $8.02 $10.2 6.32% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 27.26 8.60 11.58 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 90.66 4.12 8.35 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Qualcomm Inc 15.47 6.35 4.14 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 33.97 10.30 10.22 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% ARM Holdings PLC 210.82 21.03 35.93 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 23.69 2.90 4.40 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 63.35 3.59 11.94 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.88 5.94 4.75 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 22.61 12.17 16.44 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 204.90 32.66 45.73 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 23.51 2.62 1.25 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% STMicroelectronics NV 56.62 1.27 2.10 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% First Solar Inc 17.37 2.55 5.03 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 46.55 2.52 3.24 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 12.68 1.58 2.20 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.13 1.99 2.98 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 289.87 13.28 18.82 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 107.95 2.47 2.38 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Average 73.31 8.32 11.55 3.8% $40.0 $32.76 24.39%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 47.95 significantly below the industry average by 0.65x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 40.92 , which is 4.92x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.12 , which is 2.17x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% that is 24.92% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.8x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $33.85 Billion is 1.03x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 24.39%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining NVIDIA in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds. The low EBITDA may indicate lower profitability. The high gross profit and revenue growth highlight strong financial performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.