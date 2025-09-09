$1000 Invested In Parker Hannifin 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Parker Hannifin PH has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.18%. Currently, Parker Hannifin has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In PH: If an investor had bought $1000 of PH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $17,013.37 today based on a price of $760.18 for PH at the time of writing.

Parker Hannifin's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.