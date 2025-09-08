September 8, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Freeport-McMoRan 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Freeport-McMoRan FCX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.46%. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion.

Buying $100 In FCX: If an investor had bought $100 of FCX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $295.88 today based on a price of $46.23 for FCX at the time of writing.

Freeport-McMoRan's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
