September 8, 2025 4:46 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Carvana 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Carvana CVNA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.39%. Currently, Carvana has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In CVNA: If an investor had bought $1000 of CVNA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,083.69 today based on a price of $372.21 for CVNA at the time of writing.

Carvana's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
