$100 Invested In Laureate Education 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Laureate Education LAUR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.08%. Currently, Laureate Education has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion.

Buying $100 In LAUR: If an investor had bought $100 of LAUR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $230.12 today based on a price of $28.00 for LAUR at the time of writing.

Laureate Education's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
