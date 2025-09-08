September 8, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In CrowdStrike Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.4%. Currently, CrowdStrike Holdings has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion.

Buying $1000 In CRWD: If an investor had bought $1000 of CRWD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,276.03 today based on a price of $423.75 for CRWD at the time of writing.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

