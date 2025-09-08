In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Apple AAPL alongside its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.37 54.03 8.86 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 20.68 6.01 3.47 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 27.67 1.27 0.95 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 194.17 19.63 8.05 3.68% $0.04 $0.54 10.6% Super Micro Computer Inc 24.05 3.81 1.16 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% NetApp Inc 21.02 24.31 3.73 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 25.60 7.22 3.52 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.72 2.61 0.91 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 46.99 9.27 3.11 5.79% $0.35 $0.92 6.78%

Through a meticulous analysis of Apple, we can observe the following trends:

At 36.37 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.77x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 54.03 , which is 5.83x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.86 , surpassing the industry average by 2.85x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 29.55% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion is 88.66x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.52x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 9.63%, outperforming the industry average of 6.78%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Apple is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and growth within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.