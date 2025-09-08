In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Meta Platforms META alongside its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.30 9.69 10.92 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 25.05 7.83 7.79 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 107.14 18.82 25.71 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 9.35 0.91 1.90 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Pinterest Inc 13.75 5.36 6.83 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 302.02 4.67 2.31 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 185.33 2.05 990.06 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 28.93 8.24 4.12 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 40.92 2.10 2.85 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 8.30 0.80 1.77 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 36.75 3.27 1.37 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.68 2.70 1.50 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 24.11 0.85 1.12 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 21.11 3.34 0.91 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Hello Group Inc 7.99 0.88 1.05 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Yalla Group Ltd 9.35 1.60 3.96 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% Average 55.65 4.23 70.22 3.02% $3.29 $5.25 10.91%

When analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 27.3 significantly below the industry average by 0.49x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.69 relative to the industry average by 2.29x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.92 , which is 0.16x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 6.63% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.64x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.43x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 21.61%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.91%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate strong financial performance relative to industry peers.

