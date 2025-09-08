Engaging In Insider Activity, Jakob York At FitLife Brands Exercises Options Worth $0

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on September 8, as York, Chief Financial Officer at FitLife Brands FTLF, reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, York, Chief Financial Officer at FitLife Brands, exercised stock options for 0 shares of FTLF. The transaction value amounted to $0.

Currently, FitLife Brands shares are trading down 0.59%, priced at $18.62 during Monday's morning. This values York's 0 shares at $0.

All You Need to Know About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands Inc is a provider of proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. The company markets and sells its products under NDS, PMD, Siren labs, Core active, Metis nutrition, Isatori, and Biogenetic laboratories brand names. Its product portfolio consists of sports nutrition, energy, sports drink products, meal replacement products, and weight loss products. The firm derives its revenue from product sales. Its product categories include Natural & Organic Foods, Functional Foods, Natural & Organic Personal Care and Household Products, and Supplements.

FitLife Brands: A Financial Overview

Revenue Challenges: FitLife Brands's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 42.81% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): FitLife Brands's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.19.

Debt Management: FitLife Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 23.41 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for FitLife Brands's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.95 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): FitLife Brands's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 15.73, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

