In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 47.58 40.61 24.92 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 85.87 21.50 27.03 5.8% $8.02 $10.2 6.32% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 26.87 8.47 11.41 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 90.50 4.11 8.33 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Qualcomm Inc 15.43 6.34 4.13 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 34.36 10.42 10.33 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Micron Technology Inc 23.67 2.90 4.40 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% ARM Holdings PLC 209.35 20.89 35.68 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Analog Devices Inc 62.87 3.57 11.85 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.03 5.97 4.78 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 22.65 12.19 16.46 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 195.58 31.18 43.65 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% STMicroelectronics NV 57.15 1.28 2.12 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 21.41 2.38 1.14 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% First Solar Inc 17.53 2.57 5.08 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 46.77 2.53 3.26 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 12.52 1.56 2.18 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.96 1.97 2.96 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 287.43 13.17 18.66 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 109.28 2.50 2.41 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Average 72.43 8.18 11.36 3.8% $40.0 $32.76 24.39%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

At 47.58 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.66x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 40.61 relative to the industry average by 4.96x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 24.92 , which is 2.19x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% that is 24.92% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion is 0.8x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $33.85 Billion is 1.03x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 55.6%, outperforming the industry average of 24.39%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity, while the low EBITDA may indicate room for operational improvement. The high gross profit margin signifies strong profitability, and the high revenue growth rate indicates a positive sales trajectory within the industry sector.

