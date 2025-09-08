Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Planet Fitness Stock In The Last 10 Years

Planet Fitness PLNT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.43%. Currently, Planet Fitness has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion.

Buying $1000 In PLNT: If an investor had bought $1000 of PLNT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,906.25 today based on a price of $104.51 for PLNT at the time of writing.

Planet Fitness's Performance Over Last 10 Years

