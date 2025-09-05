September 5, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cardinal Health Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Cardinal Health CAH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.87%. Currently, Cardinal Health has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In CAH: If an investor had bought $1000 of CAH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,035.52 today based on a price of $149.25 for CAH at the time of writing.

Cardinal Health's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CAH Logo
CAHCardinal Health Inc
$149.25-0.06%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
78.16
Growth
47.28
Quality
N/A
Value
37.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved