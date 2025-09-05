September 5, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In IBM 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

IBM IBM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.51%. Currently, IBM has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion.

Buying $100 In IBM: If an investor had bought $100 of IBM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $214.67 today based on a price of $248.26 for IBM at the time of writing.

IBM's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

