September 5, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Phillips 66 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Phillips 66 PSX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.81%. Currently, Phillips 66 has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In PSX: If an investor had bought $1000 of PSX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,269.67 today based on a price of $131.55 for PSX at the time of writing.

Phillips 66's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PSX Logo
PSXPhillips 66
$131.55-0.02%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
45.63
Growth
39.42
Quality
N/A
Value
61.81
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved