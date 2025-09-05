September 5, 2025 5:31 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Philip Morris Intl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Philip Morris Intl PM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.37%. Currently, Philip Morris Intl has a market capitalization of $251.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In PM: If an investor had bought $1000 of PM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,044.16 today based on a price of $161.54 for PM at the time of writing.

Philip Morris Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PMPhilip Morris International Inc
Overview
