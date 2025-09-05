$100 Invested In Travelers Companies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Travelers Companies TRV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.51%. Currently, Travelers Companies has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion.
Buying $100 In TRV: If an investor had bought $100 of TRV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $243.79 today based on a price of $275.22 for TRV at the time of writing.
Travelers Companies's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
