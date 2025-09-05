September 5, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Barrick Mining 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Barrick Mining B has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.42%. Currently, Barrick Mining has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion.

Buying $100 In B: If an investor had bought $100 of B stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $453.11 today based on a price of $28.42 for B at the time of writing.

Barrick Mining's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

BBarrick Mining Corp
$28.424.37%

Overview
