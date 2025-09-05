Analyzing Amazon.com In Comparison To Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.93 7.53 3.79 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.16 2.20 2.24 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 13.38 3.47 3.20 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 59.71 21.46 5.09 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 97.79 11.61 6.10 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 143.65 11.18 1.65 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 8.65 1.38 0.26 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.67 8.95 4.27 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Dillard's Inc 15.77 4.64 1.38 3.85% $0.26 $0.69 -0.71% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.10 1.51 0.60 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 38.80 4.60 3.39 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 23.02 4.90 2.90 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 9.80 1.04 0.21 1.95% $0.31 $2.0 4.3% Savers Value Village Inc 63.70 4.68 1.32 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.83 0.47 0.12 3.97% $0.23 $1.4 9.68% Hour Loop Inc 63 9.28 0.48 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 39.4 6.09 2.21 5.5% $6.18 $16.59 12.01%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become clear:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 35.93 , which is 0.91x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.53 relative to the industry average by 1.24x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.79 , surpassing the industry average by 1.71x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.18% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.92x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.24x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 12.01%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Amazon.com in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Amazon.com demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting a premium valuation based on book value and sales. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong profitability and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.