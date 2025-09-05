In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.16 9.64 10.86 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 24.77 7.74 7.70 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 103.62 18.20 24.86 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 9 0.88 1.83 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Pinterest Inc 13.45 5.25 6.68 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 303.11 4.68 2.32 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 186.22 2.06 994.81 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 28.94 8.25 4.13 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 40.48 2.08 2.82 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 8.18 0.79 1.75 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 37.42 3.33 1.39 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.54 2.68 1.49 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 23.65 0.83 1.10 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 7.82 0.86 1.03 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 19.84 3.14 0.85 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Yalla Group Ltd 9.38 1.61 3.98 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% Average 55.36 4.16 70.45 3.02% $3.29 $5.25 10.91%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 27.16 , which is 0.49x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.64 relative to the industry average by 2.32x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.86 , which is 0.15x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% is 6.63% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.64x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.02 Billion is 7.43x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.91%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Meta Platforms and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify that Meta Platforms is efficiently utilizing its resources and experiencing robust financial performance compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.