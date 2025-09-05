Evaluating Microsoft Against Peers In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.24 10.99 13.46 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 51.38 30.63 11.13 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 113.03 17.06 15.59 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 120.22 16.44 14.80 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 30.45 28.43 9.34 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 30.76 7.69 4.35 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Nebius Group NV 72.17 4.10 62.15 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 240.03 7.89 8.78 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 98.97 21.59 7.62 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.86 2.68 5.26 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 26.75 9.54 7.77 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 190 3.12 4.23 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.17 11.02 1.19 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 84.9 13.35 12.68 7.82% $0.84 $1.59 65.18%

After thoroughly examining Microsoft, the following trends can be inferred:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 37.24 , which is 0.44x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.99 , which is well below the industry average by 0.82x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.46 , surpassing the industry average by 1.06x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% , which is 0.37% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 52.89x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $52.43 Billion is 32.97x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 65.18%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Microsoft and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, reflecting strong financial health. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for strategic initiatives to drive future growth.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.