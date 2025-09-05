In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 48.91 41.74 25.62 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 111.72 20.69 25.91 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.98 8.20 11.04 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 96.88 4.40 8.92 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Qualcomm Inc 15.42 6.33 4.12 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 34.24 10.38 10.30 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% ARM Holdings PLC 205.27 20.48 34.99 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 22.38 2.74 4.16 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 62.62 3.55 11.80 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.86 5.94 4.75 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 22.19 11.94 16.13 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 56.28 1.26 2.09 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 194.20 29.66 41.53 8.67% $0.04 $0.11 31.2% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 21.10 2.35 1.13 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% First Solar Inc 17.25 2.53 5 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 45.77 2.48 3.19 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 12.68 1.58 2.21 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.74 1.96 2.94 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 286.83 13.14 18.62 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 108.47 2.49 2.39 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Average 73.47 8.01 11.12 3.87% $40.0 $32.76 12.36%

Upon closer analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 48.91 , which is 0.67x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 41.74 which exceeds the industry average by 5.21x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.62 , surpassing the industry average by 2.3x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% , which is 24.85% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion is 0.8x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

With higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 1.03x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 12.36%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio suggests NVIDIA is undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high PB and PS ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight NVIDIA's strong profitability and growth potential, outperforming its industry peers. The low EBITDA may indicate some challenges in operational efficiency.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.